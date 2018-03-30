Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Monday, April 2, 2018

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Scott Becker to give an update on the property located at 200 East Plank Road. Action by council if needed.

Review of the B & D Subdivision final plat as submitted by David Wilson. Action by council.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2018- 12, assigning addresses to the properties on the street formally known as East Kellar Drive.

Discussion on the letter received from Burlington Municipal Waterworks. Action by council if needed.

Discussion on purchasing new playground equipment for the City Park. Action by council if needed.

Fire Chief report. 911 and DESCOM board updates, action if needed. Building advisory group update, action if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the written report

Approval of consent agenda. Council minutes of March 19, 2018. Acknowledgement of the recent Fiscal year 2017 annual examination. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Update on the employee health insurance, starting July 1, 2018.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for

Monday, April 16, 2018, Danville City Hall, 5:30 p.m..