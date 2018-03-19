Danville City Council Meeting Monday Night

AGENDA

March 19, 2018

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

Order of business, regular session

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the February 2018 Des Moines County Sheriff’s report.

Update on 200 East Plank Road with the property owners. Action by council if needed.

Proposed Ordinance Number 222, repealing and removing Section 12.12.230 (Kellar Drive) of the Danville City Code. Action on the second reading of proposed Ordinance Number 222. Discussion and action on the third reading of proposed Ordinance Number 222.

Proposed Ordinance Number 223, making changes to the building, plumbing and electric permit charges. Action on the second reading of proposed Ordinance Number 223. Discussion and action on the third reading of proposed Ordinance Number 223.

Public Works Supt. report. Approval of the written report

Approval of consent agenda items. March 5, 2018 minutes. February 2018 financial reports. First Baptist Church ladies to use the Community Building April 7 (yard sales). Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence.

Adjournment of the regular session of the City Council. Council will be meeting with the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees, staring at 6:30 p.m.. The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be on Monday, April 2, 2018, starting at 5:30 p.m., Danville City Hall.

AGENDA

March 19, 2018

Danville City Council and Danville & Pleasant Grove

Township Trustees, Danville City Hall

Order of business, regular joint meeting

Call to order 6:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding fire department business.

Update with City Attorney Josh Schier regarding the Danville Fire Station project. Action if needed.

Discussion and action on the Fire Station bids received March 2, 2018.

Discussion and action to approve Structural Engineer Chris Kranzler to revise, and prepare budgetary estimates, plans and specifications for the construction of a new Fire Station.

Setting of the public hearing of the City of Danville Council and the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees for the specifications and plans for the building of new fire station.

Discussion and action on setting the bid return date and the date when the bids will be opened.

Discussion and action on making the Fire Department Building spec sheets available to contractors.

Updates from the Chief regarding recent board meetings he has attended (E911 and DESCOM). Action by council if needed.