Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, June 3, 2019

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Opening of bids received for the City’s annual financial examinations as required by the State of Iowa. Action by council.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2019-11, establishing wages for the 2019-2020 year.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2019-12, the placement of a stop sign on West Albright Avenue.

Fire Chief / Building Inspector report. Action by council regarding the report if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Update of Work on Old Fire Station Building. Update on recent Rainfall and sewer system by-pass. Approval of the written report

Approval of consent agenda. May 20, 2019 council minutes Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Review of properties that need to be mowed. Action by council if needed. Update on the possible removal of the traffic lights on North Main Street/Old Highway 34. Setting of the starting time of the June 17, 2019, council meeting.