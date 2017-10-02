Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

Danville City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on October 2, 2017
Monday, October 2, 2017
Order of business, regular session
Danville City Council, Danville City Hall
- Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.
- Matt Walker, City Engineer from French-Reneker Associates.
- Update on the North Main/East Plank Road water project. Action if needed.
- Discussion and action on Pay Estimate #5 to Fye Excavating, Inc. (water main project).
- Update on the East Dewey/East Seymour St proposed water project. Change order number 1 to the North Main Street/East Plank Road project and amended IDNR construction permit; action if needed.
- Update on the current manhole rehabilitation sewer project. Action if needed.
- Joshua Schier, City Attorney from Cray Law Firm.
- Status of the Seymour Street trailer court nuisance action. Action by council if needed.
- Clarification on the action to be taken on the abatement nuisances on 200 & 208 East Plank Road. Action by council if needed.
- Discussion and action on the first reading of proposed Ordinance Number 218, rescinding Ordinance Numbers 129 & 167 that provided for the division of taxes levied on taxable property. Discussion and action on suspending the required three readings and immediately proceed to the final reading of proposed Ordinance Number 218.
- Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-19, rescinding Resolutions 94-26 & 2002-23, which established Urban Renewal Areas.
- Discussion with Danville Fire Chief Bryon Heater about proceeding ahead with building plans for a new fire station and possibly new city hall. Action by council if needed.
- Discussion on the sidewalk work to be done on North Main Street due to the water main replacement project. Action by council if needed.
- Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of the consent agenda items.
- September 18, 2017 council minutes.
- August 2017 financial reports.
- Building and/or electric permits.
- Payment of bills.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Adjournment. The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be held on Monday, October 16, 2017, Danville City Hall, starting at 5:00 p.m..