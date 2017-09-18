Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, September 18, 2017

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Hall

Call to order, 6:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.

Discussion and action on the August 2017 Des Moines County Sheriff’s report.

Matt Walker, City Engineer from French-Reneker Associates. Update on the North Main/East Plank Road water project. Action if needed. Discussion on the sidewalk work to be done on North Main Street due to the water main replacement project. Action by council if needed. Update on the East Dewey/East Seymour St proposed water project. Action if needed. Update on the current manhole rehabilitation sewer project. Action if needed.

City’s Nuisance code, possible violation updates. Discussion and action on the Notice to abate nuisance letter sent to the owners of 200 East Plank Road. Discussion and action on the Notice to abate nuisance letter sent to the owners of 208 East Plank Road. Update on 307 & 309 East Seymour Street regarding the City’s Nuisance code.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-18, approving the 2016/2017 City Street Financial Report.

Discussion on establishing a written policy on the city’s yard waste disposal area.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review of tree trimming quotes received. Action if needed. Correspondence from the IAAAP regarding their recent water monitoring violation. Action if needed. Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.

Approval of the consent agenda items. September 5, 2017 council minutes. Annual Urban Renewal report for fiscal year 2016-2017. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Review of letter received from Alliant Energy dated August 31, 2017. Setting of trick or treat night for Danville’s Ghosts and Goblins. Review of sticker to be used with issuing permits for golf carts, UTV’s and ATV’s. Action if needed.

Adjournment of the regular session of the City Council. The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be held on Monday, October 2, 2017, Danville City Hall.

AGENDA

Monday, September 18, 2017

Order of business, regular joint meeting

Danville City Council and Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees

to be held at Danville City Hall

Call to order, 7:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding fire department business.

Approval of the June 19, 2017 minutes.

Discussion and action regarding the bills as presented.

Discussion and action on the Fire Chief’s written report.

Update with the Advisory committee regarding a possible new fire station. Action if needed.

Discussion and action on paying for gym memberships for the firefighters.

Discussion and action on adding and/or removing members from the Fire Department.

10 Setting of next joint meeting.