Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

Danville City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on July 29, 2017
AGENDA
Monday, July 31, 2017
Order of business, regular session
Danville City Council, Danville City Hall
- Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.
- Jerry Goddard & Joshua Schier, City Attorneys from the Cray Law Firm
- Update on 307 & 309 East Seymour Street regarding the City’s Nuisance code. Action by council if needed.
- Review of proposed Ordinance Number 214, amending Chapter 10.26 of the Danville Municipal code book permitting the limited operation of golf carts upon city streets. First reading of proposed Ordinance Number 214. Action on the first reading.
- Review of proposed Ordinance Number 215, amending the Danville Municipal Code by adding a new chapter permitting the limited operation of off road utility vehicles upon city streets. First Reading of proposed Ordinance Number 215. Action on the first reading.
- Review of proposed Ordinance Number 217, amending the Danville Municipal Code by adding a new chapter permitting the limited operation of ATV’s upon city streets. First reading of proposed Ordinance number 217. Action on the first reading.
- Second reading of proposed Ordinance Number 216, amending Chapter 9.16 of the Danville Municipal Code entitled Fireworks. Action by council if needed. Discussion on waiving the third reading – action if needed.
- Discussion on sidewalk replacement on the North Main Street water main project. Action if needed.
- Discussion on additional sewer manhole rehabilitation work on North Main Street. Action if needed.
- Streets and utilities report.
- Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of the consent agenda items.
- July 17, 2017 council minutes.
- Building and/or electric permits.
- Payment of bills.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Adjournment. The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 5:00 p.m., Danville City Hall.