Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, February 1, 2021

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 6:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Eldon & Jodi Melssen, owners of the mobile home park on East Seymour Street, to discuss their desire of adding another mobile home in their park. Action by council if needed.

Matt Walker, French Reneker Update on the sewer lagoon project. Action if needed. Review of requirements needed for operating the sewer lagoon and water plant. Update on any other ongoing projects. Action if needed.

Fire Chief & Building Inspector’s report. Discussion and action on transferring the city’s 2012 Chevy Truck to the Danville Fire Department. Action by council if needed.

Public Works report. Action by council if needed.

Approval of consent agenda. Council minutes of January 18, 2021. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Review of the status of City Hall staying closed or reopening to the public. Action if needed.

Adjournment. The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for Monday, February 15, 2021, Danville City Hall, 6:00 p.m..