Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, November 16, 2020

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 6:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the DMC Sherriff’s report for October 2020.

Members of the Danville Community School District to discuss with Council’s concerns pertaining to the traffic on South Main Street before and after school. Action if needed.

Second reading of proposed Ordinance Number 231, changing the Mayor and Council pay, effective January 1, 2022. Discussion on the third and final reading of proposed Ordinance Number 231.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review and approval of the Public Works written report.

Fire Chief/Building Inspector report. Action on any building permits received. Review and approval on his report.

Approval of the consent agenda items. Council minutes of November 2, 2020. October 2020 financial reports. Electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Thoughts on keeping City Hall open or closing the office to the public. Action if needed.

Adjournment. The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for Monday, December 7, 2020, Danville City Hall, 6:00 p.m..