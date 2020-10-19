Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

Monday, October 19, 2020

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the September 2020 DMC Sheriff’s report.

Review proposed Ordinance 230, amending the code of ordinances, the hours of using Golf Carts, ATV’s, & UTV’s on the city streets. Consider a motion to introduce and approve the first reading of Ordinance 230. Consider a motion to suspend the rules requiring an ordinance to be voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting with respect to Ordinance 230. Consider a motion for final passage and adoption with respect to Ordinance 230, an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances pertaining to hours of operation of using Golf Carts, ATV’s & UTV’s on the city streets.

Update on the property condition located at 200 East Plank Road and Melssen Trailer Court. Action by council if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review and action on proposal for lighting and setup of 2021 truck. Review and action on tree trimming tree removal quotes. Update on the Roosevelt Road Storm Sewer Project. Review and approval of the Public Works written report.

Fire Chief/Building Inspector report. Review request from the Fire Chief on a possible purchase of a skid unit. Action by council. Action on any building permits received.

Approval of the consent agenda items. Council minutes of October 5, 2020. September 2020 financial reports. Electric permits. Budget workshop sign up for City Clerk. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Review of letter received from the Danville Youth Sports Foundation, Football. Action if needed. Review of the discussion held September 21st with Sheriff Johnstone, on the pros and cons on Danville establishing its own police department. Action by council if needed.