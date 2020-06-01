Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, June 1, 2020

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 6:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Update on the Danville School District’s building project. Action by council if needed.

Discussion on a complaint received regarding a lot within the Linkin Estates Trailer Court. Action by council if needed.

Discussion on Resolution 2020-11 setting wages for the 2020/2021 fiscal for the City employees.

Discussion on opening up the city park and community building. Action if needed.

Fire Chief/Building Inspector report. Action if needed from report.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review of recent wastewater treatment facility inspection report. Action if needed. Review and approval of the Public Works written report.

Approval of the consent agenda items. Council minutes of May 18, 2020. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Discussion and action on renewing the City’s banner placed at the Danville Baseball field. Setting of the time for next council meeting.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for Monday, June 15, 2020, Danville City Hall, time to be determined. Council will be meeting with the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees, starting at 6:30 p.m., Danville City Hall (meeting site could change