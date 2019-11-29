Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, December 2, 2019

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the October Des Moines County Sheriff’s report.

Matt Walker, City Engineer from French-Reneker-Assoc. Update on the traffic signal removal project located at the intersection of Old Highway 34 and North Main Street. Action if needed. Discussion and action on Estimate Number 2 from Four Seasons Excavation for work done on the South Second Avenue/East Roosevelt Road intersection project.

Request from the Christmas Walk Committee for the upcoming December 8th event. Action if needed.

Review of letter received from Nancy Krogmeier regarding the status of the City’s website. Action if needed.

Update on changes to the 2020/2021 budget.

Building Inspector and Fire Chief report.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review and approval of Public Works report

Approval of consent agenda. November 18, 2019 council minutes. October 2019 financial reports. Alcohol permit belonging to the Old 34 Gas & Grill. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Setting of date and times for the December and January council meetings.