Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Tuesday , September 3, 2019

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the information presented on participating with a regional safety coordinator in the SASSO group.

Discussion on additional street closure during the Founders Day event being held on October 5, 2019. Action if needed.

Update on the abatement process on the property located at 303 East Old Highway 34. Action if needed.

Building Inspector and Fire Chief report.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review proposal for trade-in on Kubota mower. Action if needed. Review and approval of Public Works report.

Approval of consent agenda. August 19, 2019 council minutes. July 2019 financial reports. City Clerk to attend clerk’s meeting in New London on Sept. 11th. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Update on the letters sent to Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad pertaining to mowing of their properties. Action by council if needed. Discussion on possibly establishing rental permits. Action if needed. Acknowledgement of letter received from the IDNR regarding the The Supply Mart tank closures. Starting time for the September 16th meeting.