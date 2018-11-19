Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Monday, November 19, 2018

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Des Moines County Sheriff’s department. Approval of the October 2018 report. Update on complaint forwarded October 18, 2018 to the sheriff’s department regarding dogs at large. Action by council if needed.

Council review of the subdivision plat entitled North Elm Street Subdivision. Action by council if needed.

Update and status on the North Elm Street extension project. Resolution 2018-24 for placement of street signs on North Elm Street. Additional action if needed pertaining to this street project.

Discussion and action on the request from the Danville Student Council on wanting to host a homecoming parade.

Discussion and action on the request from the Christmas Walk committee.

Fire Chief report. Payment of bills received for fire station project (part of bids). Action if needed. Update on the fire station project. Action if needed. Review of building inspection fee particularly on larger projects. Action if needed. Reminder of the City County Township Ambulance Association upcoming meeting. Action by council if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the written report

Approval of consent agenda. November 5, 2018 council minutes October 2018 financial reports Beer permit belonging to Old 34 Gas & Grill Building and/or electric permits Payment of bills

Council reports and correspondence.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for

Monday, December 3, 2018, Danville City Hall, 5:30 p.m..