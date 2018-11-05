Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Monday, November 5, 2018

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m., public hearing. Public hearing to receive comments on amending the 2018-2019 budget. Closing of public hearing.

Order of business, regular session

Call to order, immediately following the public hearing.

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Lee Grassley, Mediacom representative to introduce himself and answer questions the council may have. Action if needed.

Jarred Lassiter, Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Review of the Regional Surface Transportation block grant program. Action by council if needed. Review of the recent Flood Insurance Study and how it pertains to the City of Danville. Action by council if needed.

Matt Walker, City Engineer from French-Reneker-Assoc. Action on Pay Estimate #1 from Fye Excavation for work done on the North Elm Street extension project. Update on the re-platting of the city property currently known as the Albright Property. (Part of this discussion will be West Albright Avenue.) Action if needed. Update on any other on-going city projects – action if needed.

Discussion and action on the information received from Lance Survey regarding a Plat of Survey for 206 East Roosevelt.

Approval of Resolution 2018-23, amending the 2018-2019 budget.

November 5, 2018

Fire Chief report. Payment of bills received for fire station project (part of bids). Action if needed. Update on the fire station project. Action if needed.

Review and action on quote for a flow meter at the sewer treatment plant from Jetco Electric, Inc..

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the bill from Bates Sanitation and Asphalt. Acknowledgement of the revised water supply operation permit. Approval of the written report

Approval of consent agenda. October 15, 2018 council minutes. Acknowledgement of the recent Fiscal year 2018 annual examination. Clerks meeting November 13th in Davenport. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for

Monday, November 19, 2018, Danville City Hall, 5:30 p.m..