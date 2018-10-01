Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Monday, October 1, 2018

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Lee Grassley, Mediacom representative to introduce himself and answer questions the council may have. Action if needed.

Discussion and action on Pay Estimate #12, Fye Excavating for work done on the water main project.

Revisit about posting rules/regulation signs at the playground. Action if needed.

Fire Chief report. Payment of bills received for fire station project (part of bids). Action if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the written report

Approval of consent agenda. September 17, 2018 council minutes. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Setting of date to amend the 2018/2019 city budget.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for

Monday, October 15, 2018, Danville City Hall, 5:30 p.m..