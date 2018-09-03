Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

Discussion on possibly establishing Rules & Policies for the new playground equipment area. Action if needed (this will be done by Resolution if council chooses to proceed at this time.)

Discussion and action on invoice received from Bob Schroeder for tree work.

Fire Chief report. Update on the new fire station project. Action by council if needed. Payment of bills received for fire station project (part of bids). Action if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the written report

Approval of consent agenda. Council minutes of August 6 and August 21, 2018. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Setting of starting for the next council meeting.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for Monday, September 17, 2018, Danville City Hall. The Danville City Council will be meeting with the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees later that evening, starting at 6:30 p