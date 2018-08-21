Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Tuesday , August 21, 2018

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

Order of business, regular session

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

PLEASE NOTE: Council will interrupt their meeting at 6:00 to hold a hearing with the owners of 200 East Plank Road. This hearing will allow the property owners to show cause why they should not be required to abate the nuisance existing on the property forthwith, and to take action for either the repairs and necessary improvements on the structure, or else the demolition and removal of the structure from the premises in conformity with the building ordinances of the city. After the hearing, the council will take action, if needed, addressing this property.

Discussion and action on the July 2018 Des Moines County Sheriff’s report.

Building Inspector report. Presentation of nuisance report which includes the lack of structure addresses. Action by council if needed. Review of proposed letter drafts to address the various nuisance violations. Action by council if needed.

Fire Chief’s report. Discussion on the old museum building. Action if needed.

Public Works Supt. report. Approval of written report.

Approval of consent agenda items. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Update on the new playground equipment project. Action if needed.

Adjournment.

