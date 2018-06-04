Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Monday, June 4, 2018, 5:30 pm

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

Order of business, regular session

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, immediately following the public hearing.

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Review of complaint received regarding the property located at 303 Old Highway 34. Action by council if needed.

Discussion on establishing a noise ordinance. Action if needed.

Matt Walker, City Engineer from French-Reneker-Assoc.. Discussion and action on pay estimate #9 to Fye Excavating, Inc. for water main improvements. Update on any other on-going city projects. Action if needed.

Review/update the discussion regarding the former museum building. Action if needed.

Discussion on wages for the 2018/2019 year. Action by council if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the written report.

Approval of consent agenda. Council minutes of May 21, 2018. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Setting of time for the next city council meeting.

Adjournment

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for Monday, June 4, 2018, Danville City Hall. Council will be meeting with the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees that same evening, City Hall, starting at 6:30 p.m..