Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Monday, May 21, 2018

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m., public hearing. Public hearing to receive comments on amending the 2017-2018 budget. Closing of public hearing.

Order of business, regular session

Call to order, immediately following the public hearing.

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion on the April 2018 DMC Sheriff’s report. Action if needed.

Representatives from New London Municipal Utilities, presenting Danville an invoice for work done at the substation. Action by council if needed.

Matt Walker, City Engineer from French-Reneker-Assoc.. Update on the South Second Avenue/East Roosevelt intersection. Action if needed. Discussion on possibly extending North Elm Street to Old Highway 34. Action if needed. Update on any current city projects. Action if needed.

Review the discussion regarding the former museum building. Action if needed.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2018-16, amending the 2017/2018 budget.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2018-17, approving a new building permit form.

Discussion on wages for the 2018/2019 year. Action by council if needed.

Fire Chief report. Discussion and action on the contract with Morton Buildings. Update on the fire station project. Action if needed. Review of letter to be sent to DMC Supervisors regarding DESCOM.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review and approval of the 2017 Water Quality Report. Update on various project. Action if needed. Update on possible asphalt overlay work. Action if needed. Approval of the written report.

Approval of consent agenda. Council minutes of May 7, 2018. April 2018 financial reports. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Review of city newsletter. Action if needed. Review of letter received from Mark Wagner dated May 14, 2018. Action if needed. Request from a contractor asking for a sidewalk application form. Action if needed. Review of properties in town in need of mowing. Action if needed.

Adjournment

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for

Monday, June 4, 2018, Danville City Hall, 5:30 p.m..