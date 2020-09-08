Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Tuesday , September 8

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 6:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Member(s) of the Danville Booster Club to present their plans for a Harvest Moon Run, tentatively scheduled for October 3rd. Action by Council if needed.

City Engineer Matt Walker, from French-Reneker-Assoc. Review of the proposed Roosevelt Street Storm Sewer Replacement Project. (Replacing the storm sewer from just west of the box culvert on Roosevelt Street, heading westward to the Main Street intersection.) Action on the engineering agreement for this project. Authorization to submit to Regional Planning a STBG application for Old Hwy 34 resurfacing and repairs. Update on the status of the sewerage treatment plant project. Action by council if needed.

Update on the status of 400 South Third Avenue as discussed during the July 20, 2020 council meeting. Action by council if needed.

Status review of properties receiving abatement notices. Action by council if needed.

Discussion on other properties within the city limits that are in need of being mowed and/or cleaned up. Action by council if needed.

Fire Chief/Building Inspector report. Action on any building permits received. Action on the Fire Chief/Building Inspector report as presented.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review and approval of the Public Works written report.

City of Danville

September 8, 2020

Approval of the consent agenda items. Council minutes of August 3, 2020. July 2020 financial reports. City clerk attending clerk’s meeting in Wayland, September 9. Electric permits. Authorization for Mayor to sign an utility easement. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Setting of the starting time for the September 21, 2020 meeting.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for Monday, September 21, 2020, Danville City Hall. Council and the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees will have their joint quarterly meeting, Danville City Hall, starting at 6:30 p.m..