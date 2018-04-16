Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Monday, April 16, 2018

Order of business, special joint meeting

Danville City Council and the

Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees

to be held at Danville City Hall

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

An opportunity to receive comments from the public regarding the proposed new fire station project. Action by the committee if needed.

Adjournment of the special joint meeting.

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, immediately following the joint meeting.

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the March 2018 Des Moines County Sheriff’s report.

Revisit the discussion on purchasing new playground equipment for the City Park. Action by council if needed.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2018-13, establishing water rates effective with the July 1, 2018 utility bills.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2018-14, establishing sewer rates effective with the July 1, 2018 utility bills.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2018-15, approving the agreement with Government Payment Service, Inc..

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the written report

Approval of consent agenda. Council minutes of April 2, 2018. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Discussion on a future use of the museum building on West Albright Avenue. Action if needed. Review of information received from the property owner of 504 South Main Street regarding some recent sewer work done to his property. Action if needed.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for

Monday, May 7, 2018, Danville City Hall, 5:30 p.m..

City Council will then meet with the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees

that same evening, starting at 6:30 p.m., at City Hall.