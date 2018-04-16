Danville City Council Meeting

Danville City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on April 16, 2018
AGENDA
Monday, April 16, 2018
Order of business, special joint meeting
Danville City Council and the
Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees
to be held at Danville City Hall
- Call to order, 5:30 p.m..
- An opportunity to receive comments from the public regarding the proposed new fire station project. Action by the committee if needed.
- Adjournment of the special joint meeting.
AGENDA
Order of business, regular session
Danville City Council, Danville City Hall
NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically
as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8
- Call to order, immediately following the joint meeting.
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Discussion and action on the March 2018 Des Moines County Sheriff’s report.
- Revisit the discussion on purchasing new playground equipment for the City Park. Action by council if needed.
- Discussion and action on Resolution 2018-13, establishing water rates effective with the July 1, 2018 utility bills.
- Discussion and action on Resolution 2018-14, establishing sewer rates effective with the July 1, 2018 utility bills.
- Discussion and action on Resolution 2018-15, approving the agreement with Government Payment Service, Inc..
- Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of the written report
- Approval of consent agenda.
- Council minutes of April 2, 2018.
- Building and/or electric permits.
- Payment of bills.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Discussion on a future use of the museum building on West Albright Avenue. Action if needed.
- Review of information received from the property owner of 504 South Main Street regarding some recent sewer work done to his property. Action if needed.
- Adjournment.
The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for
Monday, May 7, 2018, Danville City Hall, 5:30 p.m..
City Council will then meet with the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees
that same evening, starting at 6:30 p.m., at City Hall.