Danville City Council Meeting

Danville City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on January 15, 2018
AGENDA
Monday, January 15, 2018
Order of business, regular session
Danville City Council, Danville City Hall
NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically
as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8
- Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda. (Note: If council does not get through the agenda by 6:00, they will have the option to temporarily adjourn and come back to finish the meeting after the Trustee meeting.)
- Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.
- Resolution 2018-05 to appoint Dustin Furnald to fill the vacancy of Strause as Council member (term ending 12/31/19). Swearing in of Furnald.
- Review of resignation letter received from Council member Matt Mutchler.
- Action by council on filling this position
- Action by council on final payment to Mutchler.
- Discussion and action on the Des Moines County Sheriff’s report for November and December, 2017.
- Josh Schier, City Attorney
- Update on 200 East Plank Road. Action by council if needed.
- Matt Walker, City Engineer
- Discussion and action on pay estimate number 10 from Fye Excavating Inc..
- Update on any ongoing city projects.
- Discussion on possibly closing the sewer plant drive known as East Bell Road and giving it a South Main Street address. Action if needed.
- Discussion and action on Resolution 2018-06 on appointing a Building Inspector for the city.
- Discussion and action on Resolution 2018-07 on establishing pay for the position of Building Inspector.
- Discussion and action on Resolution 2018-08 on establishing a policy for citizen comments during open forum and meetings.
- Action by council on the following items:
- Appointing two members to the Planning and Zoning.
- Appointing two members to the Danville Board of Adjustment.
Page 2 of agenda
January 15, 2018, continued
- Fire Chief’s report.
- Discussion on proposing an ordinance requiring building and house numbering. Action if needed.
- Update on the status of a possible new fire station.
- Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of consent agenda.
- Council minutes of January 3, 2018
- December 2017 financial reports.
- Building and/or electric permits.
- Payment of bills.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Discussion and action on starting time for future council meetings.
- Setting up a date and time for budget worksession.
- Adjournment of the regular session of the City Council. The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for Monday, February 5, 2018, time to be determined, Danville City Hall.
- Council to meet with the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees, starting at 6:00 p.m.. See attached agenda for particulars.