Danville City Council Meeting

Danville City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on August 28, 2017
AGENDA
Monday, August 28, 2017
Order of business, regular session
Danville City Council, Danville City Hall
- Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.
- Discussion and action on the July 2017 Des Moines County Sheriff’s report.
- Second reading of proposed Ordinance Number 214 amending Chapter 10.26 of the Danville Municipal code book permitting the limited operation of golf carts upon city streets. Action on the second reading. Discussion and action on the third reading of proposed Ordinance Number 214.
- Second reading of proposed Ordinance Number 215 amending the Danville Municipal Code by adding a new chapter permitting the limited operation of off road utility vehicles upon city streets. Action on the second reading. Discussion and action on the third reading of proposed Ordinance Number 215.
- Second reading of proposed Ordinance Number 217 amending the Danville Municipal Code by adding a new chapter permitting the limited operation of ATV’s upon city streets. Action on the second reading. Discussion and action on the third reading of proposed Ordinance Number 217.
- Jerry Goddard & Joshua Schier, City Attorneys from the Cray Law Firm
- Update on 307 & 309 East Seymour Street regarding the City’s Nuisance code. Action by council if needed.
- Discussion and action on sending out Notice to abate nuisance letters to 200 & 208 East Plank Road.
- Update on the sidewalk ordinance project. Action if needed
- Matt Walker, City Engineer from French-Reneker Associates.
- Update on the North Main/East Plank Road water project. Action if needed.
- Update on the East Dewey/East Seymour St proposed water project. Action if needed.
- Update on the current manhole rehabilitation sewer project. Action if needed.
- Approval to proceed with additional manhole modifications on North Main Street.
- Discussion and action on Pay Estimate #5 to Fye Excavating, Inc. (water main project).
- Discussion and action on the request from the Danville Enhancement/Founders Day Committee for their event to be held on Sunday, September 10, 2017.
- Streets and utilities report.
- Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of the consent agenda items.
- July 31, 2017 council minutes.
- City Clerk to attend the SE Iowa Clerk’s Assoc. meeting September 13 in West Burlington.
- Building and/or electric permits.
- Payment of bills.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Adjournment. The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, 5:00 p.m., Danville City Hall.