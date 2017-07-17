Danville City Council Meeting

Danville City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on July 17, 2017
AGENDA
Monday, July 17, 2017
Order of business, regular session
Danville City Council, Danville City Hall
- Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.
- Discussion and action on the June 2017 DMC Sheriff’s department report.
- Darven Kendell from SE IA Regional Solid Waste Commission, to answer questions regarding curbside recycling and the drop off container located at the fire station. Action if needed.
- Matt Walker, City Engineer from French-Reneker Associates.
- Update on the current sewer project. Action if needed.
- Update on the current water project. Action if needed.
- Discussion and action on Pay Estimate #4 to Fye Excavating, Inc. (water main project).
- Review of proposed Ordinance Number 214, amending Chapter 10.26 of the Danville Municipal code book permitting the limited operation of golf carts upon city streets.
- Review of proposed Ordinance Number 215, amending the Danville Municipal Code by adding a new chapter permitting the limited operation of off road utility vehicles upon city streets.
- First reading of proposed Ordinance Number 216, amending Chapter 9.16 of the Danville Municipal Code entitled Fireworks. Action by council if needed.
- Request from the Danville State Bank for a Subdivision Waiver Letter for a property line adjustment. Action by Council.
- Setting of the council meetings for August 2017.
- Review of the proposals for City Electrical Contractor. Action if needed.
- Streets and utilities report.
- Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of the consent agenda items.
- July 3, 2017 council minutes.
- Building and/or electric permits.
- Payment of bills.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Review of information from CivicLive regarding having them administer our city web site. Action if needed.
- Adjournment. The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be determined during the council meeting.