Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Monday, April 3, 2017

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

Call to order, 5:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.

Business owner John March asking to close the street in front of his business (314 East Plank Road) April 22nd for a car show. Action by council.

Review of a proposal from Danville Telecom to make a property line adjustment. Action by council.

City Attorney Jerry Goddard. Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-08, authorizing expenditure of 2,500 dollars to Klingner & Associate, PC for environmental phase I survey of The Supply Mart property.

Review of letter received from Burlington Waterworks. Action by council if needed.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-09 authorizing temporary transfer of surplus funds from the Danville Municipal Electric Utility to the Danville Municipal Water Utility.

Streets and utilities report. Sewer line cleaning and video work. Action by council if needed. Review of Public Works Supt. written report. Action by council.

Approval of consent agenda. March 13, 2017 council minutes. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Discussion on employee health insurance and pay for 2017-2018 year.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for

Monday, April 17, 2017, Danville City Hall, 5:00 p.m..