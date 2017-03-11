Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Monday, March 13, 2017

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

 

Public Hearing

  1. Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
  2. Public hearing to receive comments regarding the proposed 2017-2018 budget.
  3. Closing of public hearing.

 

Order of business, regular session

  1. Call to order immediately following the public hearing.

 

  1. Accept or amend the agenda.

 

  1. Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.

 

  1. Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-05, adopting the annual budget for the City of Danville, fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.

 

  1. Discussion and action Resolution 2017-06, updating the placement of street signs on South Ash Street.

 

  1. Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-07, updating the placement of street signs on West Cherry Street.

 

  1. Discussion and action on the amount to be borrowed from the electric fund for an upcoming water project.

 

  1. Discussion and action on what items the city will not pick up during the upcoming residential spring cleanup.

 

  1. Discussion on the condition of several mobile homes in the two mobile home parks. Action if needed.

 

  1. Review proposal from IAS (Industrial Automated Systems) for Lift Station UPS, VFD Upgrades, and Flowmeter installation. Action if needed.

 

  1. Review quotes for Sanitary Sewer cleaning and televising. Action if needed.

 

  1. Update on the recent storm siren activation of March 6, 2017.

 

  1. Streets and utilities report.
  2. Review of Public Works Supt. written report.

 

 

  1. Approval of consent agenda.
  2. February 27, 2017 council minutes.
  3. February 2017 financial reports.
  4. Request from the Women of Hope, First Baptist Church, to use the Community Building during the upcoming garage sale weekend.
  5. Building and/or electric permits.
  6. Payment of bills.

 

  1. Council reports and correspondence.
  2. Review of complaint received regarding the property located at 102 West Plank Road.  Action by council if needed.
  3. Discussion and action on setting the next council meeting date.

 

  1. Adjournment.

 

 