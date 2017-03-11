Danville City Council Meeting

Danville City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on March 11, 2017
AGENDA
Monday, March 13, 2017
Danville City Council, Danville City Hall
Public Hearing
- Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
- Public hearing to receive comments regarding the proposed 2017-2018 budget.
- Closing of public hearing.
Order of business, regular session
- Call to order immediately following the public hearing.
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.
- Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-05, adopting the annual budget for the City of Danville, fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.
- Discussion and action Resolution 2017-06, updating the placement of street signs on South Ash Street.
- Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-07, updating the placement of street signs on West Cherry Street.
- Discussion and action on the amount to be borrowed from the electric fund for an upcoming water project.
- Discussion and action on what items the city will not pick up during the upcoming residential spring cleanup.
- Discussion on the condition of several mobile homes in the two mobile home parks. Action if needed.
- Review proposal from IAS (Industrial Automated Systems) for Lift Station UPS, VFD Upgrades, and Flowmeter installation. Action if needed.
- Review quotes for Sanitary Sewer cleaning and televising. Action if needed.
- Update on the recent storm siren activation of March 6, 2017.
- Streets and utilities report.
- Review of Public Works Supt. written report.
March 13, 2017
- Approval of consent agenda.
- February 27, 2017 council minutes.
- February 2017 financial reports.
- Request from the Women of Hope, First Baptist Church, to use the Community Building during the upcoming garage sale weekend.
- Building and/or electric permits.
- Payment of bills.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Review of complaint received regarding the property located at 102 West Plank Road. Action by council if needed.
- Discussion and action on setting the next council meeting date.
- Adjournment.