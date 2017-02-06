Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Monday, February 6, 2017

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

Call to order, 5:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.

Johnny Platt, Emergency Communications Director for DESCOM – Des Moines County 911. Discussion/review the current 28E Agreement with DESCOM. Action by council if needed. Discussion/review of proposed 2017/2018 budget.

Matt Walker, City Engineer, French-Reneker-Assoc. Presentation of additional rehabbing of sanitary sewer manholes. Action by council if needed. Presentation of additional water main replacement work on East Dewey Street, South Third Avenue and East Seymour Street. Action by council if needed.

Discussion and action on the second reading of proposed Ordinance Number 213 establishing a water rehabilitation fee.

Discussion on possibly making changes to City Code 2.12.010 & 2.12.020 regarding Council and Mayor pay, effective January 1, 2018. This would include possible wage changes and attendance requirements.

Review of Request of Final Plat belonging to Tim & Rose Fischer, property located in Pleasant Grove Township. Action by council.

Review of Request of Final Plat belonging to Robert Beck, property located on 110th Street. Action by council.

Discussion and action on the request received from the Danville Post Prom Committee.

Streets and utilities report. Follow up on the sewer backup on South Main Street. Action if needed. Approval of Public Works Supt. written report.

Approval of consent agenda items. January 16, 2017 council minutes. Class E Liquor License for the Old 34 Gas & Grill. Setting of residential Spring Cleanup for Friday, April 21, 2017. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence.

Adjournment.

Council will have an opportunity to stay after the meeting and work on the 2017/2018 budget.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for

Monday, February 20, 2017, Danville City Hall, 5:00 p.m..

Council will be meeting at 6:00 p.m. that same evening with

the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees.