Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA
Monday, February 6, 2017
Order of business, regular session
Danville City Council, Danville City Hall
- Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.
- Johnny Platt, Emergency Communications Director for DESCOM – Des Moines County 911.
- Discussion/review the current 28E Agreement with DESCOM. Action by council if needed.
- Discussion/review of proposed 2017/2018 budget.
- Matt Walker, City Engineer, French-Reneker-Assoc.
- Presentation of additional rehabbing of sanitary sewer manholes. Action by council if needed.
- Presentation of additional water main replacement work on East Dewey Street, South Third Avenue and East Seymour Street. Action by council if needed.
- Discussion and action on the second reading of proposed Ordinance Number 213 establishing a water rehabilitation fee.
- Discussion on possibly making changes to City Code 2.12.010 & 2.12.020 regarding Council and Mayor pay, effective January 1, 2018. This would include possible wage changes and attendance requirements.
- Review of Request of Final Plat belonging to Tim & Rose Fischer, property located in Pleasant Grove Township. Action by council.
- Review of Request of Final Plat belonging to Robert Beck, property located on 110th Street. Action by council.
- Discussion and action on the request received from the Danville Post Prom Committee.
- Streets and utilities report.
- Follow up on the sewer backup on South Main Street. Action if needed.
- Approval of Public Works Supt. written report.
Page 1 of 2 agenda, February 6, 2017
- Approval of consent agenda items.
- January 16, 2017 council minutes.
- Class E Liquor License for the Old 34 Gas & Grill.
- Setting of residential Spring Cleanup for Friday, April 21, 2017.
- Payment of bills.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Adjournment.
- Council will have an opportunity to stay after the meeting and work on the 2017/2018 budget.
The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for
Monday, February 20, 2017, Danville City Hall, 5:00 p.m..
Council will be meeting at 6:00 p.m. that same evening with
the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees.