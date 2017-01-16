Danville City Council Meeting

Danville City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on January 16, 2017
AGENDA
Monday, January 16, 2017
Order of business, regular session
Danville City Council, Danville City Hall
- Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.
- Discussion and action on the November & December 2016 Des Moines County Sheriff’s reports.
- Revisiting the parking on South Ash Street, south of Trulaine Drive. Action by council if needed.
- Matt Walker, French-Reneker-Association
- Discussion and action pay request #2, Fey Excavating, for the North Main Street/East Plank Road water main replacement project.
- Discussion on possibly having a change order on the above mentioned project.
- Presentation of proposed Ordinance Number 213, establishing a water rehabilitation fee. Discussion and action on the first reading of proposed Ordinance Number 213.
- Discussion on possibly making changes to City Code 2.12.010 & 2.12.020 regarding Council and Mayor pay, effective January 1, 2018. This would include possible wage changes and attendance requirements.
- Streets and utilities report.
- Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of the consent agenda.
- January 4, 2017 council minutes and January 11, 2017 work session.
- December 2016 financial reports.
- Request from the Danville Methodist Church to use the Community Building.
- Building and/or electric permits.
- Payment of bills.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Adjournment.
The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for
Monday, February 6, 2017, Danville City Hall, 5:00 p.m..