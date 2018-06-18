Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

Danville City Council, Danville City HallWritten by Theresa Rose on June 18, 2018
AGENDA
Monday, June 18, 2018
- Call to order, 5:30 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
- Discussion and action on the May 2018 DMC Sheriff’s report.
- Discussion and action on the request from Mike Edle, 104 East Plank Road, to install a chain link fence in the front of his property.
- Discussion on possibly updating the city code regarding fences. Action by council if needed.
- Discussion and action on the request from Bob Schroder, 302 East Dewey Street, asking for assistance for trimming of trees on city right-of-way.
- Matt Walker, City Engineer from French-Reneker-Assoc..
- Discussion and action on the engineering agreement to extend North Elm Street.
- Update on any other on-going city projects. Action if needed.
- Request from the Red Flag Horseless Carriage Tour to use the Danville Community Building on Friday, September 28, 2018. Action by council if needed.
- Discussion and action on the bill received for the new playground equipment.
- Public Works Supt. written report.
- Review of invoice from Fye Excavating for water service line repair. Action if needed.
- Proposal for Lift Station Control Panel upgrades. Action if needed.
- Approval of the written report.
- Approval of consent agenda.
- Council minutes of June 4, 2018.
- Cigarette permit belonging to the Old 34 Gas & Grill.
- Building and/or electric permits.
- Payment of bills.
- Authorization for City Clerk to pay any yearend bills if needed.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Adjournment of the regular session of the City Council. Council is scheduled to meet with the Trustees, starting at 6:30 p.m.. The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be on Monday, July 2, 2018, starting at 5:30 p.m., Danville City Hall.
AGENDA
Monday, June 18, 2018
Danville City Council and Danville & Pleasant Grove
Township Trustees, Danville City Hall
Order of business, regular joint meeting
- Call to order, 6:30 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding fire department business.
- Discussion and action regarding the bills as presented.
- Discussion and action on the following minutes: March 5, 2018; March 19, 2018; April 9, 2018; April 16, 2018; and, May 7, 2018.
- Discussion and action on the 28E Mutual Aid Fire Protection for the City of Danville , Danville Township, and Pleasant Grove Township Trustees.
- Discussion and action on the Fire Chief’s written report.
- Discussion and action on adding and/or removing members from the Fire Department.
- Setting of next joint meeting.
- Adjournment.