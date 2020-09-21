Danville City Council and Township Trustees Meeting Agendas

Monday, September 21, 2020

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 6:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Due to the starting time of the joint meeting of the City/Trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m., Council may have to temporarily adjourn the regular session and then reconvene after the joint meeting.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

DMC Sheriff’s department. Review of the July 2020 and August 2020 reports. Action by council if needed. Discussion only with Sheriff Johnstone, on the pros and cons on Danville establishing its own police department.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-16, the 2019/2020 Road Use Tax report.

Review of response from DMC Conservation regarding Waters Park. Action if needed.

A. Discussion on needed upgrades to City Hall/garage and Community Building. Action if needed. Review quotes for roof replacement for City Hall/garage. Action if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review and approval of the Public Works written report.

Fire Chief/Building Inspector report. Authorization to mail out violation letter. Action on any building permits received.

Approval of the consent agenda items. Council minutes of September 8, 2020. August 2020 financial statements. Electric permits Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Discussion on setting Beggars night for the town’s ghosts and goblins. Action if needed. Follow up on letter sent out to owner of 202 North Main Street, regarding weeds. Action if needed. Update on any other properties in need of cleanup/weeds/debris, etc… Action if needed. Request received from Booster Club to use a licensed Golf cart with headlights during the Harvest Moon Run event. Action if needed. Discussion on purchasing a piece of playground equipment. Action if needed.

Adjournment. The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for Monday, October 5, 2020, Danville City Hall, 6:00 p.m..

AGENDA

Monday, September 21, 2020

Order of business, regular joint meeting

Danville City Council and Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees

to be held at Danville City Hall

Call to order, 6:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding fire department business. The Council and Trustees welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to fire department business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the Fire Chief’s report.

Review the Iowa Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant application to be submitted for a 50% cost match. Action if needed.

Review of apparatus replacement information. Action if needed.

Approval of the June 15, 2020 minutes.

Discussion and action regarding the bills as presented.

Discussion and action on adding and/or removing members from the Fire Department.

Discussion and action on setting a work session date for apparatus replacement.

Setting of next joint meeting.