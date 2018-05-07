Danville City Council Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, May 7, 2018

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

City Engineer Matt Walker. Update on the North Main Street/East Plank Road water line replacement project. Action if needed. Update on the East Seymour Street/South Third Avenue/East Dewey Street water line replacement project. Action if needed. Update on the sewer manhole rehabilitation project. Action if needed. Potential improvements to drainage and paving at South Second Avenue and East Roosevelt. Action if needed.

Update regarding the communication received April 12, 2018 from the property owner of 504 South Main Street pertaining to some sewer work done on his property. Action if needed.

Setting of date and time to amend the 2017/2018 city budget.

Review of a new building permit form. Action if needed.

Update on Ordinance Number 220 requiring the display of address numbers for buildings and residences. Action if needed.

Discussion and action on the LL Pelling 2018 seal coating proposal.

Discussion on possible concrete street repairs. Action if needed..

Public Works Supt. written report. Discussion on possible asphalt overlay work. Action if needed. Approval of the written report.

Approval of consent agenda. Council minutes of April 16, 2018. March 2018 financial reports City Clerk’s meeting, May 9, Washington. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Update on information received regarding the rental out of a city owned building.

Action if needed.

Thank you to the school kids for cleaning around town.

Adjournment of the regular session. Council will be meeting with the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees, starting at 6:30 p.m.. The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for Monday, May 21, 2018, Danville City Hall, 5:30 p.m..

AGENDA

Monday, May 7, 2018

Special meeting

Danville City Council and Danville & Pleasant Grove

Township Trustees, Danville City Hall

Public Hearing

Call the public hearing to order, 6:30 p.m. Public hearing on the Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Cost Estimate for the Danville Fire Station project. Time for the public to review and ask questions about the project. Closing of the public hearing.

Order of business, special joint meeting

Call to order immediately following the joint public hearing.

Accept or amend the agenda.

Discussion and action on Resolution CT 2018-01, approving the Drawings, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Cost Estimate for the Danville Fire Department station project.

Discussion and action on awarding the Danville Fire Department station project.

Discussion on how to handle any possible change orders to the new fire station project. Action if needed.

Fire Chief’s report on various ongoing projects and department business.