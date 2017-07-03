Danville City Council, Agenda for July 3 Meeting

Danville City Council, Agenda for July 3 MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on July 3, 2017
- Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.
- Discussion with Mark Fedler regarding parking on North First Avenue. Action by council if needed.
- Resident Bob Schroeder to discuss with council about replacing his sidewalk. Action by council if needed.
- Update on possibly establishing a sidewalk replacement program. Action if needed.
- Update on 307 & 309 East Seymour Street regarding the City’s Nuisance code. Discussion on possible other nuisance properties within the city. Action by council if needed.
- Jerry Goddard & Joshua Schier, City Attorneys from the Cray Law Firm
- Review of proposed Ordinance Number 214, amending Chapter 10.26 of the Danville Municipal code book permitting the limited operation of golf carts upon city streets. Action by council if needed.
- Review of proposed Ordinance Number 215, amending the Danville Municipal Code by adding a new chapter permitting the limited operation of off road utility vehicles upon city streets. Action by council if needed.
- Review of proposed Ordinance Number 216, amending Chapter 9.16 of the Danville Municipal Code entitled Fireworks. Action by council if needed.
- Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-17, placement of an additional no parking sign on Trulaine Drive.
- Streets and utilities report.
- Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of the consent agenda items.
- June 19, 2017 council minutes.
- Building and/or electric permits.
- Payment of bills.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Adjournment
The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for
Monday, July 17, 2017, Danville City Hall, 5:00 p.m..