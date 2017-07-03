Danville City Council, Agenda for July 3 Meeting

Call to order, 5:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.

Discussion with Mark Fedler regarding parking on North First Avenue. Action by council if needed.

Resident Bob Schroeder to discuss with council about replacing his sidewalk. Action by council if needed.

Update on possibly establishing a sidewalk replacement program. Action if needed.

Update on 307 & 309 East Seymour Street regarding the City’s Nuisance code. Discussion on possible other nuisance properties within the city. Action by council if needed.

Jerry Goddard & Joshua Schier, City Attorneys from the Cray Law Firm Review of proposed Ordinance Number 214, amending Chapter 10.26 of the Danville Municipal code book permitting the limited operation of golf carts upon city streets. Action by council if needed. Review of proposed Ordinance Number 215, amending the Danville Municipal Code by adding a new chapter permitting the limited operation of off road utility vehicles upon city streets. Action by council if needed. Review of proposed Ordinance Number 216, amending Chapter 9.16 of the Danville Municipal Code entitled Fireworks. Action by council if needed.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-17, placement of an additional no parking sign on Trulaine Drive.

Streets and utilities report. Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.

Approval of the consent agenda items. June 19, 2017 council minutes. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence.

Adjournment

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for

Monday, July 17, 2017, Danville City Hall, 5:00 p.m..