Danville City Council Agenda

Monday, October 21, 2019

Order of business, special joint meeting

Danville City Council and Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees

to be held at Danville City Hall

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding fire department business. The Council and Trustees welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to fire department business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Opening of bids received for the Ford Expedition vehicle owned by the fire department. Action by the committee on the bids received.

Update on other ongoing Fire Department projects.

Adjournment.

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, immediately following the City/Trustee meeting.

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the September 2019 Des Moines County Sheriff’s report.

Bob Sanchez, J & S Electronics, updating the council on upgrading the city’s computers. Action by council if needed.

Jeremy Hess, Director of Economic Development with the Greater Burlington Partnership, to give a presentation on the “Partnering for the Future” campaign.

Update from Bessine Electric regarding the possible traffic signal removal project at the intersection of Old Highway 34 and North Main Street. Action if needed

Building Inspector and Fire Chief report.

Public Works Supt. written report. Update on letter sent to the IDNR in regards to the Wastewater Treatment Compliance schedule. Action if needed. Review and approval of Public Works report

Approval of consent agenda. September 16, 2019 council minutes. October 7, 2019 council minutes. Building and/or electric permits Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Discussion on possibly establishing rental permits. Action if needed.