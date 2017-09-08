DANVILLE ANNOUNCES 2017 HALL OF PRIDE RECIPIENT

DANVILLE – A Cedar Rapids attorney who played on his college national championship football team has been named the recipient of the 2017 Danville Hall of Pride honor.

John Wagner will receive the honor during Homecoming activities to be held the week of September 10th in Danville. The Cedar Rapids attorney will be Grand Marshal at the Homecoming Parade on Wednesday and will be honored at Boom Night activities later that evening.

A 1973 graduate of Danville High School, Wagner was an outstanding high school student athlete, attending Central College following high school. While at Central, he was Student Government President and a letterman on Central’s 1974 Division III National Championship football team. Wagner graduated with honors in 1977 with a double major in political science and business then attended and graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1979.

Wagner began practicing law with a county seat law firm in Marengo, Iowa, and then began his own practice in 1991. He now maintains offices in Cedar Rapids, Amana and Marengo with much of his work trial related, including business law, personal injury, family law and agriculture law. Wagner has successfully tried cases in the majority of Iowa’s 99 counties and several surrounding states. He was also the Iowa County Magistrate from 1980 to 1992.

Wagner has served in numerous non-profit, community and church positions.

Wagner and his wife, Bev, met in college and have been married 41 years. She taught at Iowa Valley for 33 years. They have two children, Sarah and Dan, and three grandchildren.

Each year the Danville Enhancement Committee, in cooperation with the Danville Community School District, presents inductees to the Danville Hall of Pride, a recognition program that has been established to honor those who attended Danville Community Schools and have since advanced themselves in their careers, communities and personal lives. These individuals are not only recognized for their accomplishments but are held up to current and future Danville students as examples of citizenship and success.