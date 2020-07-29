Danny Brown

Danny R. Brown, 72, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, IA, following a lengthy illness.

Visitation with the family present will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 2nd at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Memorial Chapel. Full military rites will be presented by the Henry County Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital or to Great River Hospice.

Born October 22, 1947, in Burlington, IA, Danny was the son of Virril and Exxa Lou “Peggy” (Garland) Brown. He spent his formative years primarily in the Morning Sun and Wapello areas and later completed his education at Mt. Pleasant High School.

Danny enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and served on the USS Kitty Hawk as a Boatswain’s Mate. Following his honorable discharge from the service, Danny married Rosemary Smith November 23, 1968, in Mt. Pleasant, IA.

Danny was a jack of all trades. The last 15 years of his working career were spent at Motorola in the maintenance department.

Fishing and camping were favorite hobbies for Danny. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and served as a District Commander of the Post for one year.

In addition to his wife Rosemary of 51 years, survivors include, one son, J Brown of Carthage, IL; three brothers, David (Kathy) Brown of New London, IA, Jim Brown of Burlington, IA, and Jerry Brown of Winfield, IA; and two sisters, Louanne (Pete) Whitehair of Burlington, IA, and Jane Armstrong of Loveland, CO.

Preceding Danny in death were his parents; and his step father, Forrest Hunt.