Daniel Du Four Final Arrangements

Daniel Brian DuFour, 61, of New London, died Sunday, August 19, 2018 at his home.

The service for Daniel DuFour will be Friday at 11:00 at Elliott Chapel, New London with Dr. Bruce Lindberg officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 until the time of service. According to his wishes his body will be cremated following the service. A memorial has been established to assist the family. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.