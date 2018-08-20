Daniel Du Four Final Arrangements

Daniel Du Four Final ArrangementsWritten by Theresa Rose on August 20, 2018
Daniel Brian DuFour, 61, of New London, died Sunday, August 19, 2018 at his home.
The service for Daniel DuFour will be Friday at 11:00 at Elliott Chapel, New London with Dr. Bruce Lindberg officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 until the time of service. According to his wishes his body will be cremated following the service. A memorial has been established to assist the family. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.