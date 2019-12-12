Daniel “Danny” Hall

Daniel “Danny” Hall, 58, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Salem Congregational Church beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Aaron Helterbran officiating. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Salem Fire and Rescue or the family for Daniel’s grandchildren’s education. Burial will be in Salem East Cemetery. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.