Dan Meinen, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Sunday, June 03, 2018 at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on June 15, 2018, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m. after which the family will receive friends. A Christian Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be held June 16th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with the Rev. Paul Connolly and Rev. Nick Adam, celebrants. Interment will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery with full military rites. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials directed to Camp Courageous, Hope Haven or St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. On line condolences may directed to www.olsonpowell.com

Born May 5, 1939, at Ashton, IA, Daniel Louis was the son of Louis John and Marie Catherine (Ney) Meinen. He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1957. On August 27, 1962, Dan married Katherine Joan Schaa at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ashton, IA.

Serving in the US Army from 1962-64, Dan was based at Ft. Ord, CA, one year in Korea, and at Ft. Benning, GA. After his military service he worked 19 years for the Iowa Department of Transportation as an inspector at offices in Marengo, IA, Atlantic, IA, and Mt. Pleasant, IA. In 1978, Dan as owner and operator, opened Meinen Construction, Inc which after twenty years became known as Meinen & Son Construction, Inc.

Dan spent countless hours serving St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Along with leading the rosary every Sunday morning, he served as a greeter, usher, and a member of the parish council and Old Threshers Committee. During Old Threshers he was a BBQ chef for the church’s food tent. A 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Dan served as Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator and other offices.

Dan liked morning coffee at Hardees and was a member of the ROMEO group. He loved sports, and while an avid Hawkeye, Cubs, and Bears fan, he watched any sports event he could. He liked fishing, extensive traveling and was a competitive card player. Dan relished time with family and spoiling his grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Kathy, Dan is survived by one daughter, Diane (Mike) Glynn of Clear Lake, IA; one son, Dennis (Tricia) Meinen of New London, IA; five grandchildren, Nicholas Glynn, John Glynn, Victoria Simkins, Derek Meinen, and Darin Meinen; four brothers, Duane (Sharon) Meinen, Fairfield, IA, Dick (Aldine) Meinen, Katy, TX, Tom (Nancy) Meinen, Okoboji, IA, and Bill (Donna) Meinen, Souix Falls, SD; and two sisters, Betty Ellerbroek, Denver, CO, and Donna (Lou) Marczyski, New Braunfels, TX.

His parents and one brother, Ron Meinen, preceded him in death.