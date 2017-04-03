Damien Craig, 64

Damien Craig, 64, of Fairfield, died Saturday, April 01, 2017 at his residence.

A memorial funeral service for Damien Craig will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 5 at the Faith Christian Outreach Church, 1302 East Washington Street, Mt. Pleasant. Pastor Monte Knudsen will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. There will be no visitation at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, which is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the family for decisions to be made at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.