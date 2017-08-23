Dale W. Miller

Dale W. Miller, 81, of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of the Fairfield area, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2017, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Rodger Moyer and Rev. Paul Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery rural Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 5 to 8 that evening. Memorials may be directed to the Bible Missionary Church in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

