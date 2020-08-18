Dale S. Fraise

Dale S. Fraise, 91, of the Kensington in Fort Madison, formerly of West Point, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Kensington.

Dale was born on July 11, 1929, in West Point, Iowa, the son of Herman H. and Verda M. (Grelk) Fraise.

Survivors include his two brothers: A.B. “Sonny” (Shirley) Fraise of West Point, Iowa and Richard “Rick” (Joan) Fraise of West Des Moines, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces, one nephew and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and three sisters.

Dale was a United States Navy veteran. He retired from Sonny’s Supermarket. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and the West Point American Legion. Dale enjoyed going to car shows and visiting with friends.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point .

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.

A private family burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery with full military rites presented by the West Point American Legion Holtz – Geers Post #668.

Memorials have been established in his memory for St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Holy Trinity Catholic Schools.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.