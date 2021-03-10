Dale Lynn Akers

Dale Lynn Akers, 73, of Mt Pleasant, Iowa, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, after a short, but rapid, battle with cancer.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at noon at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant with full Military Honors conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard. Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Murphy Funeral Home where the family will be present from 11 until service time. A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.