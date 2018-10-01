Dale Hollis Plowman

Dale Hollis Plowman passed away on September 30, 2018 after a difficult battle with cancer.

He was born on January 13, 1941 at his family’s farm in Argyle, Iowa. Dale grew up and worked that very same farm in Argyle, Iowa with his best friend and sweetheart Annie Plowman, his wife of almost 30 years. They were married in Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage, Illinois on October 15, 1988.

Surviving is his wife Annie Plowman, sister Vivian (Dwayne) Yager, stepsons Dan (Francis) Druck and Collin (Betty) Druck, grandchildren Jessica and Alex Benning, Monica, Lindsay, Sophie (Chris), Collin J, Alexandra, Christina, and Eli Druck, great grandchildren Andrea, Tyler, Alexis, Jacob, Fox and Kit, niece Kaye (Robert) DeLange, nephew Jim Yager, great nephews Cole Spurgin, Ryan, Ty, Clair, and Blake Yager, aunt Irene Topping and uncles Butch Coates and Tom Tedrow.

His passing to God’s promise of everlasting life was preceded by his father Hollis “Pete” Plowman, his mother Ruth Ann Plowman, stepson William Druck and nephew Dave Yager.

In his younger years, Dale was an exceptional basketball player and a small airplane pilot. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends to such places as Europe, Alaska, and Tennessee to name a few. He also has several hobbies such as dancing, bowling, and collecting antique toys including: tractors, carousels, cars, farm equipment, cast iron stoves, and airplanes.

Dale and his wonderful dry sense of humor, quiet demeanor, positive loving attitude and giving, helpful nature will be deeply missed more than words can describe by those who knew and loved him.

Dale and Annie were truly blessed by the support they received during his brave, hard-fought battle with cancer. To the end, Dale maintained his sweet, wonderful, unselfish demeanor… worried about those he loved instead of himself. Annie would like to give a special thanks to all their friends and family, the staff at Great River Medical and Fort Madison Hospice who were extremely supportive through their most difficult time.

Open viewing will be available on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. noon to 7:00 p.m. at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. with services starting at 2:00 p.m. Burial services will follow at Evangelical Cemetery west of Donnellson, Iowa. A Gathering of Remembrance will be held at Argyle Presbyterian Church thereafter.

Contributions may be made to the Central Lee Chapter of Future Farmers of America in Dale Plowman’s name.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.