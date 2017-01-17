Dale Harry Hazen

Dale Harry Hazen, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Mt. Union, died Monday, January 16, 2017 at Henry County Health Center. He was born April 19, 1930 in Mt. Pleasant to Harry James and Zellah Mae Anderson Hazen. On March 16, 1952, he married Elizabeth “Betty” Byrd Waste. He was a 1947 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School.

He was owner and operator of Hazen Supply Corporation and farmed 1000 acres. He was a member of New London Jaycees and ROMEO. He was a master gardener who especially loved raising roses and ornamentals. He enjoyed playing golf, playing cards, especially bridge and canasta, and was a member of the Friendly Neighbor Club. He was a member of Deerwood Golf Club. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and served as a church trustee, and for many years, he fried chicken at the church tent at Old Threshers.

Dale and his wife wintered in Arizona for 25 years. While there, among other activities, he helped care for the roses at the University of Arizona, stained glass, enjoyed woodworking, and more golf.

Survivors include his wife Betty of Mt. Pleasant; two sons, David D. (Linda) of Mediapolis; Dan E. (Amy) of Chaska, MN.; one daughter, Janet (Roy) Wennlund of Bettendorf; five granddaughters; one grandson; nine great grandchildren, and one sister, Helen (Irwin) Garrels of Danville. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Louise Roach and a brother in infancy, John Hazen.

The funeral service for Mr. Hazen will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 21, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with Reverend Deborah Stowers officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will begin at noon Friday, January 20 at Elliott Chapel, New London. The family will be present to greet friends from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. A memorial has been established for his church.

