Dale Craig

Dale Craig, 84, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on September 20, 2018 at Keosauqua Health Care Center. He was born on November 19, 1933 near Keosauqua, Iowa to Dorothy Craig and was raised by Dorothy and his step-father Hollis Elliott. Dale graduated from Keosauqua High School in 1951 and married Barbara Lancaster in 1954 at the Mount Sterling United Methodist Church.

Dale served in the United States Army and after his honorable discharge he went to work at Parson’s Chevrolet and continued there for 24 years. Dale then owned and operated Craig’s Big Bend Marina and Auto Service where he had the opportunity to work with the students in the Van Buren MOC Program and he greatly enjoyed that. After Dale’s retirement, he enjoyed spending time in the woods cutting lumber that he dried in his handmade kiln and made into furniture and toys for his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; a daughter, Joy Craig (Jim Phillips) of Fairfield; two grandchildren, Ella and Henry; a half-brother, Bill Elliott; an aunt, Ellamarie Craig; and many other friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Dorothy Craig and Hollis Elliott; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 24, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua with Rev. Herb Shafer officiating. Burial will follow the service in Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Memorial contributions in Dale’s honor may be directed to HCI Hospice – Mount Pleasant and Fellows Cemetery. Memorials may be left at the funeral home or mailed to 815 Mulberry St., Keosauqua, IA 52565. Online condolences may left at www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.