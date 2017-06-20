Daisy Mae Miller

Daisy Mae Miller, 86, of Ottumwa died at 1:51 A.M. Thursday June 15, 2017, at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center. She was born January 4, 1931, in New Mexico to Lonnie and Elsie Collins Wymer. While Daisy was in grade school the family moved to a farm south of Douds and she attended Douds-Leando School. They then moved to a farm near Pittsburg and Daisy graduated from Keosauqua High School in 1949. She married Ronald Cox, They later divorced. On October 18, 1969, she married Harry Miller in Lancaster, MO. He died March 8, 2003. The millers lived their married life in Ottumwa. Daisy was a nurse’s aide, worked 34 years in Ottumwa Hospital, and retired in May 1993. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Ottumwa.

Surviving are two sons, Gary Cox (Juanita) of Bloomfield and Danny Cox of Ottumwa, a daughter, Bonnie Bradley (Lloyd) of Ottumwa, a stepson, Craig Miller (Janet) of Wichita, KS, a stepdaughter, Gloria Jean Miller of Wichita, KS, 16 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a stepson, Danny Miller, 2 grandchildren, a sister, Thelma Wymer and 5 brothers, Raymond, Floyd, Leo, Earl and Daniel Wymer and a sister, Thelma Wymer.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. Thursday June 22, 2017, at Pedrick Funeral Home, Douds with Pastor Mel Kendall officiating. Visitation will open at 3 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home with family present 5-7 P.M. Burial will be in Leando Cemetery, Douds. Memorials to Leando Cemetery may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 113 East Vine Street, Ottumwa, Iowa 52501.