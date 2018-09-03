‘Daddy Boot Camp’ returns to Mt. Pleasant September 15th

Healthy Henry County Communities is pleased to announce that Boot Camp for New Dads, a.k.a Daddy Boot Camp, will be back on Saturday September 15th from 9am to Noon to answer all of the questions that expectant fathers have. As an extra incentive, new dads will receive a free car seat if they attend this month. Boot Camp for New Dads uses veteran fathers to orient “rookie” dads who are expecting their first baby. New grandfathers are welcome to attend as well.

Boot Camp prepares men to be dads in all respects, beginning with holding and comforting a real baby. Veteran dads demonstrate burping, changing, swaddling, the trouble shooter’s guide to crying babies, etc., and deal with a broad range of issues including bonding, work hours, forming a parenting team, safety, preventing child abuse, dealing with relatives, etc. The strongest emphasis is placed on the tremendous support new moms need from dads. There are few other opportunities for new dads to obtain the insights of other men on the challenges of becoming a father.

Boot Camp for New Dad sessions are offered at no charge 4 times per year in the Health Education Center at Henry County Health Center. This is a fun, guys-only environment led by coaches Jeremy Klopfenstein and Ryan Duffie. A light breakfast is provided. Call or text Stephanie at 319.931.0067 or e-mail sgardner@iastate.edu for details and to register. Like our facebook page to learn more – facebook.com/BootCampForNewDadsMtPleasant. This program is sponsored by Healthy Henry County Communities. To learn more please visit www.HealthyHenryCounty.org.

