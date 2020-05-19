‘Daddy Boot Camp’ now available online

Healthy Henry County Communities is pleased to announce that Boot Camp for New Dads, a.k.a Daddy Boot Camp, is still available, but will be done online through the National organization. Boot Camp for New Dads is a men-only workshop for guys expecting their first baby. During the 3-hour workshop, “Rookie” dads-to-be talk to “Veteran” new dads (with their babies) about what the first months of fatherhood are really like. The Vets answer questions, address concerns, and share how they and their families are tackling common issues faced by new parents.

Boot Camp prepares men to be dads in all respects, as guys talk about how to support a new mom and understand what she’s going through, form a parenting team with your partner, handle gatekeeping and make sure you’re hands-on from day one, troubleshoot crying babies, become the dad you want to be and bond with baby, and build your relationship before baby arrives. There are few other opportunities for new dads to obtain the insights of other men on the joys and challenges of becoming a father.

Boot Camp for New Dad workshops are typically offered in-person 4 times per year at Henry County Health Center. However, due to current social distancing guidelines, dads have the opportunity to attend a live, online, interactive workshop from the comfort of their own home or anywhere. The workshop is $35 for each dad-to-be, which includes the book Crash Course for Dads-To-Be. View available workshop openings and register at www.bootcampfornewdads.org/online. Like our facebook page to learn more and be notified of future workshops at facebook.com/BootCampForNewDadsMtPleasant.