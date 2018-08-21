Cynthia Marie “Hoppy” Smith-Jones

Cynthia Marie “Hoppy” Smith-Jones, 57, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, formerly of Des Moines and Ft. Dodge and West St. Paul, MN, died Monday, August 20, 2018 at her residence.

Cynthia was born August 23, 1960 in Quitman, Mississippi, the daughter of Willie Lee and Josephine (Kirsey) Smith. She moved to Ft. Dodge, IA and attended school there.

Hoppy worked in construction, as a housekeeper for the Holiday Inn in Ft. Dodge and Goodwill in West St. Paul, MN. She attended the Second Baptist Church in Ft. Dodge. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Survivors include 3 children and their spouses – Lashanda & Scuby Alexander of Indianapolis, IN, Shanika & Aaron Scheler of Mt. Pleasant and Jeramy & Kathy Smith of Ft. Dodge; 3 sisters and 1 brother – Belinda Smith-Clark of Ft. Dodge, Betty Thedford of Cedar Rapids, Bobby Smith of Commerce TX and Phyllis Smith-Grady of Des Moines; 11 grandchildren Richards and several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Her parents and 2 sisters – Willie Jean Smith and Elaine Smith, precede Cynthia in death.