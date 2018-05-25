Custody Dispute Results in Assault

On May 23, 2018, at approximately 1:38PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2805 Henry/Des Moines Avenue for a report of a disturbance. Upon investigation, it was determined that there was a child custody dispute that resulted in an assault. Gerome Hurford, 41 of Colorado, was subsequently arrested for assault (simple misdemeanor). The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.